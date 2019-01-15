Catherine Lee “Bonnie” Howery, 77, of Lusby, MD passed away on January 10, 2019 in Coltons Point, MD.

Born February 9, 1941 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Emitt Van Pelt and Catherine Ann (Greaner) Van Pelt.

Bonnie was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger; everyone who crossed her path was automatically a friend. Her childlike innocence was infectious and she remained in awe of everything this world has to offer.

As a Mother, she was her children’s greatest champion, cheerleader, and defender. She loved with her entire heart unconditionally and without reservation.

Her beautiful soul will always be remembered in those whose lives she touched, and all the memories she helped create will remain in our hearts forever.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Walter M. Howery of Lusby, MD; children, Catherine Russell (David) of Coltons Point, MD, Barbara Hillman (John) of Sykesville, MD, and Cary Howery of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren, Kelley Bowles, Jenna Hillman, Kyle Hillman, Shayna Sauiner, and Ian Howery; siblings, Barbara Alder of Lusby, MD, Michael Van Pelt of Lusby, MD, and Timothy Van Pelt of Santa Monica, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Anthony Fox and Joseph Howery; and brother, Robert Van Pelt.

In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of St. Mary’s or Calvert County.