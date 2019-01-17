St. Mary’s County Budget Book Receives National Recognition

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, and the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance, its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the FY2019 Budget. This is the third time the county has received the award.

The award reflects the county’s commitment to meeting the Association’s highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the award, St. Mary’s County had to satisfy national recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines assess how well the county’s budget serves as:

a policy document

a financial plan

an operations guide

a communications device

The budget document must be rated proficient in all four categories, along with 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

“I personally congratulate my entire team here in Finance,” said Jeannett Cudmore, Chief Financial Officer. “I’m excited to be one of the many local governments to receive this award. This accomplishment further reflects how our Department demonstrates teamwork and continued quality performance.”

Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

“This award is symbolic of the great work exhibited by our Department of Finance,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “I and the commissioners congratulate the Finance team for their continuing efforts work in developing such a high quality publication.”

To view the award winning FY19 budget book go to FY2019 Online Budget Book.