Waldorf Man Arrested for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

On August 31, 2016 Tremaine Jarrell Molock, 38 of no fixed address, was convicted in Talbot County Circuit Court of a third-degree sex offense involving a 15-year-old victim. A condition of Molock’s release from jail was that he register as a Tier II sex offender for a period of 25 years, with any law enforcement agency where he resides.

Molock moved to Waldorf on August 17, 2018 and registered with the Charles County Sheriff Office as required. On November 12, 2018 Molock made notification that he was registering as a homeless offender.

A condition of registering no fixed address is stated in the defendant’s copy of the Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Requirements fonn,which reads in part: ·

If you become homeless you must register once a week in person in each county where you habitually live. CP 11-70S(d)(2).

Molock had been registering weekly as required until December 24, 2018 when he contacted Detective Higgs of the Charles County Sheriff Office and told him that he (Molock) did not have transportation to register. The detective accommodated the defendant and went to the business trading as Walmart (La Plata), where the defendant stated he had been residing in a homeless camp, to conduct his re-registration. After conducting his re-registration, the defendant was provided his next registration date of December 31, 2018.

As of January 03, 2019, the defendant has failed to contact any agent of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office or make an effort to re-register with any law enforcement agency. The defendant is currently being supervised through Maryland Parole and Probation. His whereabouts are unknown.

An arrest warrant was issued on January 4, 2019 and served on January 7, 2019. Molock was charged with fail reg offender/ false info and was released on his own recognizance after his bail hearing.

Molock is due in district court on March 12, 2019.

