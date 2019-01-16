Player Alert: Five $50,000 Powerball Tickets Expiring

January 16, 2019

Players must claim first two tickets by February deadlines

The Maryland Lottery wants to help five lucky players claim their $50,000 Powerball prizes before the winning tickets from 2018 expire.To win $50,000, players must match four numbers and the Powerball. Winners of Maryland Lottery draw games must claim prizes within 182 days of the drawing date. The first two of the five $50,000 tickets must be claimed before the end of February. 

A $50,000 winner in the August 11, 2018 drawing was sold on the day of the drawing at Burchmart #1 located at 27350 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. The winning numbers for that drawing were 5, 43, 56, 62 and 68; the Powerball was 24. The prize must be claimed by February 9.

A winning ticket from the August 25, 2018 drawing was purchased on Aug. 24 at Giant #141 located at 7940 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. The winning numbers for that drawing were 20, 25, 54, 57 and 63; the Powerball was 8. The prize must be claimed by February 23.

The other unclaimed $50,000 winning Powerball tickets are:

October 13, 2018 drawing — Springdale Food Mart, 5703 Mt. Holly Road, East New Market, expires April 13.

October 20, 2018 drawing — Dad’s Beer and Wine, 603 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, expires April 20.

October 31, 2018 drawing — 7-Eleven #11631, 200 Back River Neck Road, Essex, expires May 1.

Winners should sign the backs of their tickets and bring them, with required identification (listed at mdlottery.com/winners/how-to-claim), to the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

