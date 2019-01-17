California Man Arrested for Distributing and Possessing Child Pornography

In July 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to someone distributing child pornography.

According to the cyber tip, Twitter, advised someone uploaded possible child pornography in June of 2018.

Twitter provided that the Twitter account returned to a user name of gbean695, and provided an email address, phone number and IP address. Twitter also provided one main image and numerous folders from the Twitter account. The main image attached was of a nude prepubescent female who appeared to be 10-11 years old. There were three images that made up the one image. A Maryland State Trooper also searched the other folders from Twitter account, and discovered the images were mostly all pornographic, but the content was mainly adult. The Trooper observed several child pornography videos.

The IP address came back to a physical address in California, Maryland where George Gordon Bean, 52, of California, resides.

On September 19, 2018, the Maryland State Police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search and seizure warrant at Bean’s apartment in reference to the child exploitation investigation. Upon entry of the residence, two individuals were located inside: a 75-year-old woman and George Gordon Bean.

Bean was interviewed and advised that only he and his mother live at the residence, and the only electronics belonging to him in the residence was his Samsung cell phone and Samsung tablet, which were right next him. He advised that he is the only one that uses the two devices. Police explained to him why they were at his residence and Bean advised that he was not in possession of any child pornography and could not explain why everything from the cyber tip returned to him. During the interview police believed that Bean was not being totally truthful, and toward the end of the interview Bean started to provide more details and became more truthful in his statements. He advised that he was viewing child pornography from his Twitter account and did not remember all of the details and was unsure how he obtained it. He stated that he “stumbled upon it”, and he got rid of his Twitter account sometime in June 2018 and there was no child pornography currently in his electronic devices.

In November of 2018 a forensic examination of George Bean’s devices was conducted by a Special Agent from HSI. At that time, there were two images of child pornography located on Bean’s devices and Internet searches related to child pornography. A Google search history revealed that he had the search terms of incest stories, incest videos for free, girls having sex with dads, videos and photos of preteen girls having sex. The examination of the Samsung Galaxy S9 cell phone revealed the phone number was consistent with the cyber tip. The examination of the Samsung Galaxy Tablet revealed two thumbnail images from videos of suspected child pornography, also images located on the tablet were profile pictures of Bean.

Bean was arrested on January, 12, 2019, and is currently being held on a no bond status at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Bean was charged with 5 counts of distributing child pornography and 5 counts of possessing child pornography.