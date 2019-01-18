ST. Mary’s County Public Schools Supports Families During the Government Shutdown

St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ families that have lost or reduced income due to any change in family circumstances, including the government shutdown, loss of job, or another similar event, may immediately apply for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals (FARMs). Families that would not ordinarily qualify for the FARMs program could be eligible for the remainder of the school year because of the current loss of income.

The application for the FARMs program is always available on the Food and Nutrition Services page on the school system website ( https://www.smcps.org/dss/food-services ) and can be used at any time during the school year when a family’s income level changes. Copies are also available in each school. Parents and guardians need only submit one application per household.

Completed applications may be returned to your child’s school or dropped off at the Food and Nutrition Services Office in the Division of Supporting Services building at 27190 Point Lookout Road, Loveville, MD 20656. Contact the Food and Nutrition Services Office at 301-475-4256, extension 5 with any questions.

In addition, staff members in the Department of Student Services, including school counselors, school psychologists, and school social workers, are prepared and available to assist students who may be experiencing anxiety due to their family’s current situation. Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school for further information.