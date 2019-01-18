Observe “Artists in Action” at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

St. Mary’s County artist, Ann Preston will be in her temporary studio January 24-February 3 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center for “Artist in Action”

Annmarie Scuplture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, presents Artists In Action: Temporary Studio Experience, January 18 – February 26, 2019 from 10:00am-5:00pm daily. Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will serve as a creative retreat for over twenty artists for a few special weeks this winter, providing Annmarie guests the opportunity to get a glimpse into the creative process of artists as they work. Fiber, painting, mixed media and ceramic artists will be participating in Artists In Action. Each week, up to four artists will be set up and working in temporary studio spaces in the main gallery at Annmarie Garden. Visitors are encouraged to observe, ask questions and interact with the artists; and may have the opportunity to try their hand at a particular technique or contribute to a project. All ages are invited to visit during this program.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for guests to learn about the methods and materials that artists employ. In the past, artists have used this opportunity to experiment with new approaches or have found creative ways to collaborate with other artists in the program. Artists In Action can be full of surprises; we love it!” says Stacey Hann-Ruff, Director

For additional information call 410-326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org. The details of each participating artist, where they are from, and the medium they work in, follows.

Artist In Action Schedule:

Artist Medium Dates

Billy Simms, Hamilton, OH Fiber January 14 – January 21

Suzanne Shelden, Prince Frederick, MD Painting January 17 – January 22

Joan Wiberg, Warrenton, VA Painting January 18 – January 25

Diana Manchak, Ft.Washington, MD Ceramic January 16 – January 26

Jackie Clark, New York, NY Painting January 23 – February 3

Julie Allinson, Solomons, MD Mixed media January 24 – January 31

Ann Preston, Hollywood, MD Painting January 24 – February 2

Linda Craven, Port Republic, MD Painting January 26 – January 30

Carrie Lee, Lusby, MD Mixed media January 28 – February 7

Wendy Schneider, Lusby, MD Mixed media January 31 – February 4

Felicia Reed, Upper Marlboro, MD Fiber February 1 – February 8

Corinn Pumphrey, Lusby, MD Painting February 3 – February 15

Carol Wade, Prince Frederick, MD Painting February 4 – February 10

Barb Mowery, Lusby, MD Painting February 7 – February 11

Amy Hutto, Bath, NY Painting February 9 – February 17

Karin Edgett, Washington, DC Painting February 11 – February 18

Nancy Livengood, Atlanta, GA Painting February 11 – February 21

Mary Blumberg, Solomons, MD Painting February 16 – February 22

Ann Crain, St. Leonard, MD Painting February 18 – February 26

Mick Grochowski, Norfolk, VA Painting/Sculpture February 18 – February 26

Maria Campagna, Morgantown, WV Ceramic February 19 – February 26

Elizabeth Eby, Washington, DC, Mixed media February 22 – February 26