Peacefully on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, Constance passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 22, 2109 from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Life Community Church of God located at 22512 Chancellors Run Rd. in Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will be private.

