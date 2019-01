Mary Nellie Francis Lawrence, 82 of Callaway, MD, entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Rd., Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

