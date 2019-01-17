Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Assault After Pushing Woman Out of Wheelchair Twice

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Deputy First Class Roszell of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 38000 block of Golden Beach Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Clements William Copsey III, 41 of Mechanicsville, assaulted the victim, who is an amputee and wheelchair bound.

The victim told police that Copsey became angry and came up behind her, grabbed the back of her wheelchair and flipped her out causing her to fall and hit the wall of their bedroom. She said she hit her face on the wall and cut her lip. She went on to say, when she got back into her wheelchair, he pushed her over again and she fell on the side of the bed scraping her left wrist on an exposed nail.

Copsey was arrested and charged with Assault.

