St. Mary’s County Commissioner John O’Connor, Identified as Police Officer Involved in Police Chase and Shooting in Seat Pleasant

St. Mary’s County Commissioner, John E. O’Connor, who represents Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Golden Beach and the Seventh District was hospitalized on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

O’Connor is a police officer for the Seat Pleasant Police Department and was involved in a police chase and shooting Thursday at approximately 3:20 p.m., in Seat Pleasant.

The Prince George’s County police’s special investigation response team is investigating the incident.

O’Connor made a traffic stop on Central Avenue near the Capital Heights Metro station.

The vehicle immediately fled from O’Connor on his approach to the vehicle, a chase ensued, and ended at dead end on Dade Street.

It was there, O’Connor fired his weapon more than once. The suspect was able to get back on Maryland Park Drive and flee the scene.

A firearm was recovered at that scene, and investigators are trying to determine if it’s connected to the driver. Investigators have bodycam footage from the officer.

O’Connor was taken to the hospital, but hadn’t appeared to sustain any injuries.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Upon graduation from high school, O’Connor joined the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer, earning the rank of Sergeant. He participated in peacekeeping missions in Kosovo, and combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom. O’Connor is a highly decorated veteran, and during his tour in Iraq, he was awarded the Purple Heart and received the Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device for participation in acts of heroism involving direct conflict with an armed enemy.

