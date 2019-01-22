UPDATE: Overloaded Power Strip to Blame in Hollywood House Fire where Five Pets Perished

UPDATE 1/22/2019 @ 9:00 a.m.: On January 18, 2019 at approximately 2:07 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and surrounding companies responded to Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood, the for the single family home structure fire.

The owner and occupants have been identified as John and Tracey Russell, Sr., John Russell, Jr., and Heather Payton.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is $275,000.

The family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, friends and family, and numerous local businesses and organizations.

Smoke alarms were present and working.

50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a next door neighbor, with the origin of fire starting in the basement. The fire is determined to be accidental and started due to a overloaded power strip in the basement of the residence.

There were no injures as a result of the fire; however 1 dog and 4 cats perished as a result.

On Friday, January 18, 2019 at approximately 2:10 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Seventh District responded to Sandy Bottom Road, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story residence with fire and smoke showing from the roof.

During a primary search of the residence, a mayday was called after a partial roof collapse trapped a firefighter in the basement. All units were evacuated from the structure and started a defensive attack.

At least 3 firefighters were evaluated by emergency medical services personnel, however no injuries were reported at the scene.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Sadly, one dog and two cats perished in the fire. A pet snake was also recovered from the residence.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and 2 adults and 3 children were displaced and are currently being assisted by The American Red Cross.

1/18/2019: On Friday, January 18 2019, at at approximately 2:05 p.m. firefighters responded to a house fire on Sandy Bottom Road, in Hollywood.

Units arrived on scene to discover a single-story house with fire showing.

A firefighter in the basement had a ceiling collapse on them.

One dog perished in the fire and one firefighter was evaluated at the scene by EMS.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.



