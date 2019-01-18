Animal Control Officer in St. Mary’s County Rescues Injured Owl

January 18, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Animal Control Division has many faces. One area they work on which traditionally goes unnoticed is animal rescue.

On January 18, 2019, Animal Control Officer Christy Hoover rescued an injured owl after responding to a location in Wildewood.

Upon arrival she found a Barred Owl which appeared to be unable to fly.

ACO Hoover was able to wrap the owl in a towel and place it in a carrier for transport. A person specializing in wildlife re-habitation met with ACO Hoover and took the owl to a veterinarian for treatment.

The Animal Control Division congratulates ACO Christy Hoover on a successful rescue and job well done.


One Response to Animal Control Officer in St. Mary’s County Rescues Injured Owl

  1. Anonymous on January 18, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    Awesome job girl. Thank you

    Reply

