Subject Transported to Area Trauma Center After Jumping From Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Saturday, January 19, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the boat ramp parking lot below the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge for a subject with traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported the subject had what looked like multiple serious injuries and fire personnel responded asking for a helicopter.

Crews arrived on scene to find a male patient in the parking lot with serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 cancelled the flight due to weather, and the male patient was transported to an area trauma center with unknown injuries by ambulance.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating

