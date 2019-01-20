18-Year-Old Female Found Alive Hours Later After Jumping From Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Sunday, January 20, 2019 at approximately 2:25 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a water rescue investigation.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police requested a boat to investigate under the bridge after finding an unoccupied vehicle still running on the bridge. Shortly after, the full water rescue assignment was dispatched at 2:22 a.m.

Units and personnel from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, United States Coast Guard, Calvert County Dive Team, Solomons, St. Leonard, Bay District, and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge to assist in locating a possible female subject in the water, possibly wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Personnel searched for approximately 1 hour before firefighters from Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Department asked when the initial dispatch was. Dispatch advised the first call was at 1:29 a.m., Solomons Volunteers then advised units can be scaled back to just personnel from Solomons and the rest can return to service at approximately 3:09 a.m. Boat 3 from Solomons advised they will continue to search for approximately 20 more minutes, then will be returning to service.

Solomons Boat 3 found the female floating in the water on her back at approximately 3:21 a.m., crews advised she had a faint pules. She was transported to the waiting ambulance and medic ashore.

The 18-year old female patient was transported by an ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. Firefighters below the bridge stated the fall was more than 80 feet.

The mother of the victim, a 53 year-old female was also checked out by emergency medical personnel after suffering a panic attack, suffering trouble breathing and not being completely alert., It is unknown if she was transported.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Calvert County Sheriffs Office are investigating the incident.

Audio provided was 2 hours and 30 minutes edited to 10 minutes.

