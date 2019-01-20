Ruth Gilstrap Graham, 97, of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at St Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Lowney, her son, Joseph Graham, Jr., and her grandson, Vincent Graham. She was active for many years at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Graham, who passed away in 2014. A private memorial service and burial will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

