Kelly Jo Buckler, 73, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on January 17, 2019 at Suburban Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 19, 1945 in Radford, Virginia to the late Eugene Wood and Jerusha (Huff) Wood.

Kelly attended LaPlata High School. She married her husband, Kenneth Buckler in 1963 and celebrated over 20 great years of marriage before his passing. She was the owner of Kelly’s Place for eight years and then sold it to “Linda’s Café,” where she continued to cook for over 20 more years. She loved cooking and made many delicious dishes, especially her potato salad. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking trips with her friend in his jeep to the South. Other hobbies included tending to her flower gardens, dancing, putting puzzles together, playing Yahtzee, and watching old Western movies and soap operas. Her greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Eugenia G. Heubel (Mike) of Lexington Park, MD and Kenneth Buckler (Tina); brothers, Michael Wood (Patricia) of Waldorf, MD and Jimmy Wood (Libby) of Lexington Park, MD; seven grandchildren: Michael Heubel (Rebecca), Kayla Mankowski (Vincent), Jennifer Tharpe, Audrey Tharpe, Steven Tharpe, Camille Buckler, and Mallory Buckler; 12 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne Tharpe and her brother, Warren Wood.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Bryantown Parish Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 at 1:30 p.m.

