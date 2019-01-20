Joseph Leonard Thompson, Sr., 97 of Loveville, MD, passed away on January 17, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He was born on June 7, 1921 in Loveville, MD and married the love of his life, Mary Theresa (Mamie) Guy, on September 7, 1946. He was the loving son of Joseph Gervase and Mary Agnes Thompson. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Ann Latham (James) of Chaptico. He is also survived by his five children, Linda T. Long (J.F.), Denise A. Guy (Ronald), J. Leonard Thompson, Jr. (Angelica), David W. Thompson (Terry) and Bonnie S. Oliver (Randy), and 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by brothers, James Albert Thompson (Genevieve) and Joseph Gervase Thompson, Jr., and sisters, Mary Alice Thompson, Agnes Lucille Wood (Spencer), Alice Marie Thompson, Mary Rose Thompson, and Catherine June Thompson.

Leonard was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County. He graduated from St. Joseph’s School, Morganza, MD and Margaret Brent High School, Class of 1939. After graduation, he worked on the family farm, and was employed by Parlett Gas Company in Leonardtown. He spent most of his career as the General Manager of Raley’s Sales Center, retiring in 1985.

In his early years, Leonard wrote for a local newspaper under the pen name of ‘Boggie Woogie’ reporting on the shenanigans of the county residents. Local folks were in wonder of just who this author might be. Reading was a favorite pastime as evidenced by the volumes of books maintained in his home library – fiction/non-fiction/etc. – no real preference; he enjoyed them all.

His love of gardening was appreciated by many. Leonard and Mamie shared the crops with family and friends and could be found canning vegetables on their back porch throughout the harvest months. Fishing, a good card game of pitch, and watching his New York Yankees always brought a smile, especially with a Yankee victory. If offered a dessert, be assured, he would never turn down chocolate cake.

Aside from his hobbies and pass-times, Leonard’s family and Catholic faith were the mainstays of his life.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, with prayers recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Morganza, MD at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Father Andrew Royals will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ronald Guy, Jr., D. Andrew Thompson, Jason D. Thompson, J. Scott Long, and nephews William S. Wood, Jr., and James Latham, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Amanda Schiavoni, Shelley DeLucco, Heather Pechatsko, Theresa Thompson, Christy Price, Jenna Payne and Brittany Buzzeo.