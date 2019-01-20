Harvard H “Tuddy” Hohensee Sr, 79, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away on January 5, 2019 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born on July 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Ervin and the late Maria (Voytko) Hohensee.

Tuddy proudly served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He worked in construction as an Equipment Operator.

Tuddy is survived by his son, Harvard H Hohensee Jr, his daughter, Esa Hohensee and his grandchildren, John Martel, Megan Hohensee and Nathan Hohensee. Also surviving is his brother, Cornell Hohensee.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

