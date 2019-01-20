James “Alan” Burch, 46, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 4, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD to Elizabeth “Betty” Lacey of Hollywood, MD.

Alan was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1991 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He married his beloved wife, Susan Marie Burch on May 16, 1998 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 20 wonderful years of marriage. He was affectionately known by many as the “Ice Cream Man”. The sound of the ice cream truck brought smiles to children throughout the county and Alan endeared himself to everyone young and old. He never met a stranger and loved meeting people.

He enjoyed spending quality family time and taking family vacations to Kure Beach, NC, and his favorite Gatlinburg, TN. He also enjoyed taking cruises with his family to Bermuda, Honduras, Canada, New England and St. Thomas. He enjoyed swimming and was in the process of watching an in-ground pool being built at his home. He was very happy to know that his daughters would have a pool that they could spend time at making wonderful memories. When he wasn’t running the ice cream truck, he enjoyed cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a fan of Barrett Jackson and Meccum Auto Auctions. He enjoyed restoring old cars and his pride and joy was his 1970 Buick GS. Alan enjoyed the Southern Maryland staples; stuffed ham, crabs and oysters. His greatest love was spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is also survived by his daughters, Madison “Maddie” Marie Burch and Mackenzie “Kenzie” Lynne Burch; his siblings: Laura Lacey (the late Leroy) of Avenue, MD, Robert Burch (Cindy) of Leonardtown, MD, and Mark Burch (Denise) of Hollywood, MD; mother-in-law, Margaret “Sue” Estevez and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn “Big Bubba G” Burch.

Family will receive friends for Alan’s Life Celebration on Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with prayers recited at 2 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Drew Royals on Monday, January 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD. Interment will follow at All Faith Episcopal Church, Mechanicsville, MD.

Pall bearers: Mark Burch, Robert Burch, Jeff Crownover, Terry Dollarton, Jimmy Dollarton and Matt Barlas.

Honorary pall bearers: Stanley Armstrong, Jerome Turner, Randy Sansbury, RobThompson, John Golaner, Mike O’Shields and Billy Blanton.

Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s: https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org or P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.