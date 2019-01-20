Nancy Louise Colandrea, 73, of Ridge, MD formerly from Washington, DC passed away on January 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 19, 1945, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Eulma Duvall Durham and John Clide Durham. Nancy was the loving wife of William Andrew Colandrea whom she married on February 16, 1963 in Washington, DC. Nancy is survived by her children William Andrew Colandrea, Jr. (Dorothy) of Clinton, MD, James David Colandrea (Lynn) of St. Inigoes, MD, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. As well as her sister Willie Mae Myer. She was preceded in death by her siblings Betty Crampton, and John Durham. She graduated from Ballou High School in 1964 and moved from Accokeek, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 2002. Nancy was an Administrative Assistant to Congressman Ben Gilman and worked in the Legislative branch for 25 years, retiring in 1995.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with American Legion Post 255 Ridge, MD Lady’s Auxiliary prayers recited at 6:45 PM and prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be James David Colandrea, Joseph Colandrea, Dan Myer, William Andrew Colandrea, Jr. Dennis Durham, and David Olson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.