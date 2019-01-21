AUDIO: Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Fire at Waldorf Center for Higher Education Next to Firehouse

On Sunday, January 20, 2019 at approximately 5:25 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 called dispatch requesting a working fire to be dispatched, after looking over at the building next to the firehouse and seeing fire showing from the top of the building.

Crews advised they had fire showing from the 4th floor at the Waldorf Center for Higher Education (CSM, UMUC) located at 3261 Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

More than 45 firefighters responded, no injuries were reported and the fire was contained to a sign on the exterior of the building.

All photos courtesy of Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services.