One Injured After Another Motor Vehicle Accident at First Colony and FDR Boulevard

January 21, 2019

On Monday, January 21, 2019 at approximately 8:10 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision with one vehicle in the roadway, and one vehicle off the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.








2 Responses to One Injured After Another Motor Vehicle Accident at First Colony and FDR Boulevard

  1. Who knew on January 21, 2019 at 11:33 am

    Guess another round-about is needed. Didn’t see that coming…end of sarcasm. Must protect driver’s from themselves.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 21, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    What’s the cause of all these accidents on this road?

    Reply

