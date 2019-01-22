Charles County Kindergarten Teacher Caught Smoking Crack at Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville

January 22, 2019
On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Cpl. C. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Korner Karryout on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, after a witness reported what looked like a woman smoking crack in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found the driver of a Silver Hyundai Sonata slumped over the steering wheel, with a lighter in her hand. The operator was identified as Eileen Elizabeth McMahon, 61 of Mechanicsville.

Located in McMahon’s vehicle was a baggie of crack cocaine, a metal crack pipe and several empty clear bags with cocaine residue in them.

McMahon told police she was trying to hide the crack cocaine when she saw police.

McMahon listed the Charles County Board of Education as her current employer in court documents at the time of her arrest.

According to a Staff Directory on the Berry Elementary School website, Eileen McMahon is employed as a  Kindergarten Teacher.

McMahon was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia and was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance a few hours later.

McMahon is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on March 14, 2019.

55 Responses to Charles County Kindergarten Teacher Caught Smoking Crack at Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville

  1. Bob Jones on January 22, 2019 at 11:54 am

    A is for Apple, B is for Boy, C is for Crackpipe…

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      LMFAO

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Again,just like the PE teacher from St.Marys.These are the democrats way of raising and teaching kids.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 12:32 pm

      Trump supporter?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      What the hell does that have to do with anything

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:02 pm

      Not to mention many liberals are Atheists as well, and never bring up God, or the word of God to their kids. It doesn’t take a believer to teach them normal, basic human values but having faith in God and worshipping him sure does help you become a better person.

      Reply
    • Noneya on January 22, 2019 at 1:10 pm

      How do you know they are Democrats? You sound like a pathetic Republican.

      Reply
    • Lolly low on January 22, 2019 at 1:24 pm

      What P.E. teacher??

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:26 pm

      Because a Republican can’t be a teacher right?

      Get out of here with that ignorant bs. Your hate for your fellow man, is going to be your undoing.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:34 pm

      so…. Only democrats smoke crack huh? ‍♂️

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:35 pm

      Democrats, Democrats, Democrats !! Just shut the hell up.

      Reply
    • Anonymous Confronter on January 22, 2019 at 1:47 pm

      This has nothing to do with politics, you asshat!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:07 pm

      nah democrats had nothing to this crack smoking hippie

      Reply
    • P J Holleman on January 22, 2019 at 2:39 pm

      What does drug use by 2 individuals have to do with the Democratic party? Your comment has no logic at all. What if they both are Republicans, or even people who do not vote at all?
      What logic says is here are are 2 people who have made very poor choices, by choosing to self medicate instead of going to see Dr.s to help them with their issues. None of us know if their issues are personal, work related or even politically driven, statistics would lean towards personal issues before the work or their political choices.
      Going by your statement I wouldn’t be suprised to find you blame the Democrats for anything that does not make you happy…
      Hate to break it to you no party is perfect and their is plenty 9f blame to go around but I am pretty sure politics have nothing to do with these 2 broken people.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      Do you know her personally or are you just being a bigot? I dont think it mentions her political affiliation.

      Reply
    • exrep on January 22, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      correction you mean Trumpnation

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      That was an ignorant comment her addiction has nothing to do with political affiliation.

      Reply
    • Carol Smith on January 22, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      You idiot, democrats have nothing to with this.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      St Mary’s is full of rednecks that voted for trump stfu

      Reply
    • Billy Ho on January 22, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      I’m sure she is a republican. Well at least that’s my guess by the looks of her. Sad you got me to go there but some ignorance can not be ignored. I’m only human

      Reply
  3. CountryGirl on January 22, 2019 at 11:59 am

    Crack is wack

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:06 pm

      democrats had nothing to do with this pipe smoking hippie

      Reply
  4. IDK on January 22, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    She’ll be okay, she’s white.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      sho-u-right!!!!!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:51 pm

      Why does it have to be a racial thing?

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:52 pm

      If she is addicted to crack she is far from okay. She will lose her job and she will lose the respect of all around her. All this mess she is in right now was due to her own choices so she gets no pity from me.

      Reply
    • Jay on January 22, 2019 at 1:57 pm

      Your screen name is appropriate, you don’t know anything.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:08 pm

      lol

      Reply
    • Rufus on January 22, 2019 at 2:11 pm

      Racist

      Reply
    • anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      are we talking color here? give me a break. That’s whats wrong with this world.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Racist

    Reply
  6. George on January 22, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    These county board of ED hiring practices are a joke.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Lol haha

    Reply
  8. Linda Downs on January 22, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    What an asinine comment about Democrats. How ignorant!

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    It really doesn’t matter if she is Democrat or Republican, she is just wrong.

    Reply
  10. Woww on January 22, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    She is stress out she be fine hit it again lls she need that blast to calm her nerves down he’ll everybody not perfect.

    Reply
  11. MP on January 22, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    I’ve driven a school bus for Berry. Their kids are out of control – probably what drove her to the dark side.

    Reply
  12. Annonymous on January 22, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    If she wanna smoke crack in her spare time, that’s on her. I don’t see how it affects her ability to be a kindergarten teacher. Now if she got caught smoking In the schools teacher lounge that’s a different story

    Reply
  13. Enough on January 22, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    I’d be smoking too, if I was a teacher of these kids nowadays

    Reply
  14. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    what an example white people

    Reply
  15. Friend of Bill W. on January 22, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Just because she has a drug problem doesn’t make her a bad person. These comments are pathetic

    Reply
  16. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    A Kindergarten teacher!!
    Shame on you!

    Reply
  17. ziggy on January 22, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    IDK you must be black because why else would you say that? you are not racist are you??? why yes you are!!! Anyway drugs are destroying this whole damn country, color has nothing to do with being stupid, it come is all flavors

    Reply
  18. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Well you got to do something to mach the intensity of a room full of five year olds every day.

    Reply
  19. Raoul on January 22, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Might need to smoke that stuff to handle a roomful of demons.

    Reply
  20. deez nuts on January 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    its always democrats smh the republicans need too worry about the opipid crisis than a wall fda approving narcan and fentnyal tests kits so you republicans can still get high

    Reply
  21. BooBerry on January 22, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Do they drug test teachers? Subway, etc requires drug screening yet this is the 2nd teacher this week busted for drugs and dui.

    Reply
  22. The real on January 22, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    I guess my post won’t show

    Reply
  23. AliceW on January 22, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Past time to require random surprise drug testing for teachers. You going to bust them for doing recreational drugs on their own time, then you need to verify if they are under the influence on the job. Just require them to allow a hair sample be taken every Monday morning. Also don’t forget to include the home schooling teachers!

    Reply
  24. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    At her age and race they will just offer her a early retirement package to go away

    Reply
  25. exrep on January 22, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    all I want to know is did they FIRE HER DUMB ASS

    Reply
  26. Larry on January 22, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    You don’t test teachers for drugs in Maryland?
    Maybe you should start….

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Kindergarten Kops Katch Korner Karryout Krackhead

    Reply
  28. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    61? She’s probably been using since the early eighty’s.

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on January 22, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    She is not a teacher.. She doesn’t have a degree. She is a teacher’s aide .

    Reply

