Charles County Kindergarten Teacher Caught Smoking Crack at Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Cpl. C. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Korner Karryout on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, after a witness reported what looked like a woman smoking crack in the parking lot.
When police arrived, they found the driver of a Silver Hyundai Sonata slumped over the steering wheel, with a lighter in her hand. The operator was identified as Eileen Elizabeth McMahon, 61 of Mechanicsville.
Located in McMahon’s vehicle was a baggie of crack cocaine, a metal crack pipe and several empty clear bags with cocaine residue in them.
McMahon told police she was trying to hide the crack cocaine when she saw police.
McMahon listed the Charles County Board of Education as her current employer in court documents at the time of her arrest.
According to a Staff Directory on the Berry Elementary School website, Eileen McMahon is employed as a Kindergarten Teacher.
McMahon was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia and was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance a few hours later.
McMahon is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on March 14, 2019.
A is for Apple, B is for Boy, C is for Crackpipe…
Crack is wack
These county board of ED hiring practices are a joke.
It really doesn’t matter if she is Democrat or Republican, she is just wrong.
I’ve driven a school bus for Berry. Their kids are out of control – probably what drove her to the dark side.
A Kindergarten teacher!!
Do they drug test teachers? Subway, etc requires drug screening yet this is the 2nd teacher this week busted for drugs and dui.
Past time to require random surprise drug testing for teachers. You going to bust them for doing recreational drugs on their own time, then you need to verify if they are under the influence on the job. Just require them to allow a hair sample be taken every Monday morning. Also don’t forget to include the home schooling teachers!
You don’t test teachers for drugs in Maryland?
Maybe you should start….
She is not a teacher.. She doesn’t have a degree. She is a teacher’s aide .