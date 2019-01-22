Charles County Kindergarten Teacher Caught Smoking Crack at Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Cpl. C. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Korner Karryout on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, after a witness reported what looked like a woman smoking crack in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found the driver of a Silver Hyundai Sonata slumped over the steering wheel, with a lighter in her hand. The operator was identified as Eileen Elizabeth McMahon, 61 of Mechanicsville.

Located in McMahon’s vehicle was a baggie of crack cocaine, a metal crack pipe and several empty clear bags with cocaine residue in them.

McMahon told police she was trying to hide the crack cocaine when she saw police.

McMahon listed the Charles County Board of Education as her current employer in court documents at the time of her arrest.

According to a Staff Directory on the Berry Elementary School website, Eileen McMahon is employed as a Kindergarten Teacher.

McMahon was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia and was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance a few hours later.

McMahon is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on March 14, 2019.

