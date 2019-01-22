Susannah May Dresser Boss, “Susie”, 80, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away on January 19, 2019 in Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. She was born on March 8, 1938 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Susannah Shelton and Joseph Robert Dresser.

Susie worked for 24 years as a clerk for the Social Security Administration, 11 years at Bowens Florist in Prince Frederick and as a greater at Walmart for a couple years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick.

Beloved wife of William E. Boss, mother of Janie Russell and the late Joseph Boss. Grandmother of Christopher Boss, Marie Russell, William “Will” Russell and the late Lee Russell, great grandmother of Lucas Boss, Susie is preceded in death by her sisters Josephine Bowen, Harriet Chichester and most recently Ruth Stange who passed away on Sunday, the day after Susie.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 23, 2019, 11 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Prince Frederick, MD. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Action Network.