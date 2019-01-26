Refusing to Leave House Leads to Arrest and Additional Charges for Waldorf Man

On January 13, 2019 Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff Office responded to Sedgewick Court in Waldorf for the report of a person who would not leave a residence.

Deputies met with the victim who told police that Terence Jamal Collins, 26 of Waldorf, his son, came over tonight and wanted to watch football.

The victim told police that he let Collins come in to watch football, but after a while asked him to leave. The victim stated that Collins told him “I’m not leaving”. The victim also told police that Collins hasn’t lived there in over a year and that Collins is currently homeless.

Collins was seated at the kitchen table and deputies told Collins that he had to leave. Collins wouldn’t leave and continued to sit at the kitchen table. Collins was told again to leave which he stated “I’m not leaving”.

Collins was advised that he was under arrest for trespassing, and at that time deputies tried placing Collins in handcuffs. Collins immediately began to resist, tensed up, and placed his arms against his body and balled up his fists.

Collins was given commands to place his hands behind his back. Collins refused again and continued to resist being arrested. Collins was taken to the ground while being told to place his hands behind his back. Collins refused to comply and said “you need to tase me”. Collins continued to resist and tried to kick deputies.

Collins was tased, which took no effect and he still refused all verbal commands given. Collins was able to get up and run to the basement where he locked himself in a bathroom. The bathroom door was forced open and Collins was told to exit the bathroom. Collins refused again, and after a brief struggle, Collins was taken into custody.

Collins was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace/disorderly, resist/interfere with arrest, fail obey reasonable/lawful order, and trespass private property.

Bail was set at $1,500 and Collins is due in district court on March 26, 2019.

