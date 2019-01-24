UPDATE: Fire That Completely Destroys House in Lexington Park Ruled Accidental

UPDATE 1/23/2019: On January 22, 2019 at 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to 20915 Olympia Court, in Lexington Park for the reported structure fire.

The owner is identified as Federal National Mortgage Association, and the occupant Latoya Mason.

The estimated loss is valued at $350,000. Smoke alarms were present and activated.

26 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 1 hour. Firefighters operated on scene for over 2-hours.

The fire was discovered by an occupant, and the origin of fire was determined to be on the exterior rear-deck.

The preliminary cause was deemed accidental and due to combustible materials being too close to a kerosene heater.

The family has been displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The structure is considered a total loss.

Smoke could be seen from as far as Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood.

No known injuries were reported, and the residence next door was damaged by the heat of the fire.

