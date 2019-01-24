UPDATE: Fire That Completely Destroys House in Lexington Park Ruled Accidental

UPDATE 1/23/2019: On January 22, 2019 at 12:40 p.m., firefighters responded to 20915 Olympia Court, in Lexington Park for the reported structure fire.
The owner is identified as Federal National Mortgage Association, and the occupant Latoya Mason.
The estimated loss is valued at $350,000. Smoke alarms were present and activated.
26 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 1 hour. Firefighters operated on scene for over 2-hours.
The fire was discovered by an occupant, and the origin of fire was determined to be on the exterior rear-deck.
The preliminary cause was deemed accidental and due to combustible materials being too close to a kerosene heater.
The family has been displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The structure is considered a total loss.
1/22/2019: On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at approximately 12:40 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Ridge responded to Olympia Court in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.
Smoke could be seen from as far as Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood.
Crews arrived on scene to find fire and smoke showing from all sides of the house, and declared a defensive attack only for safety.
Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours.
American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist 2 adults, 3 children, and 2 therapy dogs.
No known injuries were reported, and the residence next door was damaged by the heat of the fire.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
Updates will be released when the full reported is provided.
Lightweight construction for the win !
Now where is that hero from ‘PG’ who would have ‘gone interior’ and knocked that right down with his fog-stream ;-)
Sucky deal for the folks who lost their home.
Right! More like a wannabe that couldn’t pass PG’s written exam, or the physical agility test! He’s probably sitting in his parents basement right now, watching “Back Draft” on VHS, for the 100th time. That loser needs to stop perpetrating a fraud.
That house is listed as a foreclosure on line.
How do you know this and why would you say anything like that, especially how a family has lost everything? If you don’t have anything to say that’s not nice then don’t say it now it
That joint was jump’n!
If anyone doesn’t have anything nice to say then don’t say anything thanks
Like that house was a foreclosure? Or the neighbor hood sucks because the houses are stacked on top of each other? Or the PAX crew sucks cause they’re paid and the volunteers really showed them? What are you complaint about? No one made any derogatory remarks except towards the PG firefighter that commented on the Hollywood house fire.
Looks like it was intentionally set fire to me and home owner waited before calling. That fire is a fueled fire to have spread that fast.
This is why I will never own a kerosene heater. Prayers for the family Involved..
It’s also amazing how they can figure out exactly where and a fire starts in a house that’s completely burnt to the ground. … cool stuff!
How do you not have renters insurance? $30 a month would replace everything.