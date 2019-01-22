Israel Z. Swarey, Jr. “Iz”, 80 of Ridge, MD formerly from Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 18, 2019 in Lake Suzy, FL. He was born on August 15, 1938 in Allensville, PA to the late Gertrude Nancy Peachy Swarey and Israel Zook Swarey, Sr. Iz was the loving husband of Linda Knott Swarey whom he married on March 11, 2001 in Key West. FL. Iz is survived by his children Deborah Hall (Kevin) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jacqueline Seevers (Jeff) of Menifee, CA, Abigail Halter (Alvie) of McKee, KY, Israel Z. Swarey, III of Berea, KY, Stepson Robert Chiry (Denise) of Mechanicsville, MD, Adopted son Albert Lopez of Venice, FL and 13 grandchildren.

Iz was the owner of Swarey Builders, Inc. for over 60 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 4:00 Pm to 7:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery Hollywood, MD. Pallbearers will be Kevin M. Hall, Aaron Halter, Joseph Hall, Alvie Halter, Alexander Hall and Robert Ching. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Ferguson, Woody Norris, Albert Lopez, and Joey Tippett.