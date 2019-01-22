John Preston Keaton, 52 of Leonardtown, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Nursing Center on January 19, 2019. He was born in Georgetown on July 16, 1966. In 1970 he became the son of James Rudolph (Rudy) Pilkerton and Linda Mae Adams Pilkerton. John is survived by his brothers; Thomas (Tommy) James Pilkerton, Kimberly Allen Phillips (wife Patty), and Mark Schoenwetter. He is also survived by 2 nieces; Ashley and Cari, nephew, Jimmy. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, especially is friend Mike Lacey.

John graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1985. He worked at St. Mary’s Nursing Center for 31 years, where he was a valued employee and loved by everyone.

John was very true to his faith and has been a member of the Knights of Columbus since he was old enough to join them.

John always enjoyed his yearly trips to Nashville, TN to meet and greet all the country music stars.

John was outstanding in taking care of his mother and father in their last few years so that they could live at home.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by Knights of Columbus prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady’s at Medley’s Neck Leonardtown, MD with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.