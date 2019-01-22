Alvin E. “Skeeter” DeAtley, 99 of Lusby, MD passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019 at Solomons Nursing Center. He was born on April 13, 1919 in Carbon Hill, AL to the late Eula Ann (Tucker) DeAtley and Norman Price DeAtley. He was the loving husband to Dorothy Marion (Gartner) DeAtley whom he married on July 4, 1939 in the 9th Street Christian Church, NE, Washington, DC and she preceded him in death on October 27, 1989.

Skeeter attended Eastern High School and went on to serve his country honorably with the United States Army during WWII. He received a Good Conduct Medal, European – African – Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, and World War II Victory Service Ribbon. In 1962, Skeeter went to work for Mansfield Transfer Company, Washington, DC as a Truck Driver where he worked for over 46 years.

Skeeter is survived by his children, Dwight Edward DeAtley of Waldorf, MD and Dona Sue Moore of Lusby, MD; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Beverly Jean (DeAtley) Gibson, nine brothers and sisters, and two grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD from 12:30 pm until time of funeral services at 2 pm. Interment will be at the MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.