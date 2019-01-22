Carol Ann Bradford (Parsons), 68, of York, PA and formerly of Chesapeake Beach passed away January 15, 2019. She was born January 21, 1950 to Clarence and Mae Lucille (Brady) Bradford. Carol primarily lived in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach until moving to York, PA in 2015. She was employed as a secretary with Perdue Farms in Lothian and as a cashier at Home Depot, retiring in 2015. Carol was a past member of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed playing BINGO, cards, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her children Tiffany DeShong of York, PA and Leslie “Andy” Parsons and wife Jennifer of Dunkirk, grandchildren Seth, Addison, Brynnlee, Jonathan and Thomas and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother William Bradford.