Donald ‘Don’ Lee Sabino, 80

Donald ‘Don’ Lee Sabino age 80 of Brandywine, Maryland, died January 15, 2019

Don was a graduate of Maryland University, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a Criminal Investigator, Treasury Enforcement Agent, and finally a career inspector with the United States Treasury – Internal Revenue Service retiring in 1990 after 32 years combined Military and Federal Service. Don was a former agency trustee and life member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 in Washington D.C.

Don had loved many life hobbies including reading, golf and bass fishing though later in life his primary love was his wife, Ellen, to whom he was married for 24 years.

He was the son of Alfredo and Rose Sabino. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Sandra Chinn; his brother, Michael Sabino; and his daughters, Judy Frazier and Karen Ziegler.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Darling Sabino; his sons, Michael Ziegler (Tina), William Ziegler (Becky) and Robert Ziegler (Loren); his daughter, Donna Sabino; and his son-in-law, Dana Frazier. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Friends received on Thursday, January 24, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 1 pm at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 with interment to immediately follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.