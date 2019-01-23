Waldorf Man Arrested for Assault

On Friday, January 11, 2019 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Deputy Smith from the Charles County Sheriff Office responded to Kenbrook Court in Waldorf for the report of domestic violence.

When the deputy arrived, he could hear yelling coming from the inside the residence. When one of the homeowners, who the deputy met in the driveway, opened the door, the deputy made entry into the home.

Once in the house, the deputy walked through the kitchen and saw the victim sitting at the kitchen table with a male, later identified as Nehemiah Paul Nicholas, 21 of Waldorf, acting very excited, standing with-in arms distance and holding a pair of scissors.

Deputy Smith told Nicholas to drop the scissors and Nicholas turned and walked further into the kitchen. Nicholas placed the scissors on the counter next to the microwave and turned towards the deputy.

When Nicholas turned towards the deputy, he had a large knife sticking out of the pocket of his pants. Nicholas was ordered to place the knife on the ground. He placed the knife on the counter and continued yelling.

The victim told the officer that Nicholas threatened him saying that “I should stab you, I should kill you, and I’m gonna slit your throat”. This all happened after a verbal altercation between the victim and Nicholas after he (Nicholas) arrived home from a court date.

Nicholas was arrested and charged with assault first degree. Nicholas was released on his own recognizance on January 15, 2019.

Nicholas is due in district court on February 12, 2019.

