Dominic “Nick” Eugene Gioffre, 92

Dominic “Nick” Eugene Gioffre, age 92 of White Plains, Maryland, died January 14, 2019 at Ft. Washington Medical Center in Ft. Washington, Maryland.

Nick was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was also a Carpenter for 30 plus years with Litton Industries, a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf, Maryland, and a long-time tobacco farmer. He loved crabbing, gardening, yard work and talking to neighbors and friends.

He was the son of Fortunato Gioffre and Maria Begante Gioffre. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Dorothy C. Gioffre and his son, Dominic E. Gioffre, Jr.

He is survived by his sons, Joe S. Gioffre (Jeanette), Pat E. Gioffre (Vickie), Paul A Gioffre (Roberta), and David F. Gioffre (Kelley); his daughter, Mary T. Semego (Kevin); and his sister, Josephine Boertlein. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Friends received on Monday, January 21, 2019 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 10AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

Memorial contributions in Nick’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (Memorial and Honor Program), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.