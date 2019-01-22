Marinus “Skip” Jorgensen, 68

Marinus “Skip” Jorgensen, age 68 of Faulkner, Maryland died January 13, 2019.

Skip was a Retired E-9 Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1969 to 2000. He was a member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Association (EODA) with combined 46 years of government/U.S. service, 32 years in the U.S. Navy, and 14 years as a government service employee at the EOD Technology Center.

He was the son of Christian Albert Jorgensen and Esther Sophia (Bargstadt) Jorgensen. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Gene Jorgensen and his sister, Cheryl (Jorgensen) Lundy.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Cruey Jorgensen; his children, Marinus Jorgensen, Jr., Jeri Ann Hendershot, Matthew Arnold, Rebecca Matthews, and Jason Arnold; his brothers, Richard (Dick) Jorgensen and Jimmy Lee Jorgensen; and his sisters, Alice (Jorgensen) Rhode and Jimmy Lee Jorgensen. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Friends received on Monday, January 21, 2018 from 11:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Real Life Wesleyan Church, 27399 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, Maryland. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of cards and flowers kindly make a donation to honor and support a cause that was close to Skips heart. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please call St. Jude’s directly for your donations @ 901-251-1196 or 1-800-873-6983. Skips Memorial ID# is 11527937.