Margaret I. Hancock Stallard, 90, of Brandywine, Maryland, died peacefully on January 13, 2019 after a short stay at Genesis Waldorf Center.

Born in Garrett County, Maryland, she was the eldest daughter of the late Clarence A. Lee and Mabel M. Sembower Lee. She was preceded in death by her husbands Louis Hancock and Oscar Stallard and her sister Marian Moreland.

She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Hancock, her sister Shirley Dixon and other family members.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 16303 Livingston Road, Accokeek, Maryland 20607.

Interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be sent to her family.