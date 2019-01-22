Eleanore Ann Thompson Gardner, 106 of Newburg, Maryland, died January 12, 2019 at her residence.

A long-time resident of Washington, DC, Eleanore was a dedicated employee of Phi Gamma Delta for 45 years. In 2014, she moved to Southern Maryland to her beloved “Banks O’Dee” with her caretakers, Rugiatu Kamura and Maxine Dixon. She was an envied gardener, avid reader, and had numerous interests that were valued by friends and family. May she be remembered as a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend. The next time you enjoy a cookie, ice cream, a good book or see a beautiful bloom, know that you are sharing with Eleanore and she is smiling.

She was the daughter of Claude Thompson and Florence Acker. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Koehler.

She is survived by her son, John (Judi) Gardner; her granddaughter, Cristiana Gardner; her great-grandchildren, Carly Hay and Blaine Colvin; her great-great-grandchildren, Savanna Hay, Bella Moye, and Brody Moye; her niece, Lynne (Mac) DuBose; and her great nieces, Tracy (Eric Raznik) Erwin, Charlotte (David) Morgan, and Kate (Michael) Caroll.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Eleanore’s name are asked to the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, 12245 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.