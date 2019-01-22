Betty Lou Oliver, 83

Betty Lou Oliver, age 83 of La Plata, Maryland, died January 12, 2019 at her residence with Hospice.

Betty was a private self-employed Health Care Provider. She loved her family and taking care of others. She enjoyed dancing and music. She will be fondly remembered by all her nieces and nephews.

She was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Townsend. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, John Murray Oliver, Sr.; her sons, Shelton Oliver and Thomas Oliver Sr.; her brothers, Lester, Thomas, and George; her sisters, Grace and Helen; and her granddaughter, Crystal Palamara.

She is survived by her children, John Oliver Jr. (Mary), Gail Oliver, Michael Oliver (Jenny), and Mark Oliver (Sam); her brother, Ronnie Townsend; her sister, Gloria Lowe; her grandchildren, John Oliver III, Thomas Oliver Jr., Daniel Oliver, Sherie E. Oliver, Joseph Norris, Denard Hartwell, and Shelby Oliver; and her great grandchildren, Danny Oliver, Gina Palamara, Anthony Palamara, John Oliver IV (LJ), and Trae Hartwell.

Friends received on Monday, January 28, 2019 from 6-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 11AM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name are asked to the American Lung Association, 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20004-1725.