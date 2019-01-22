George French Baker Jr. departed this life peacefully and was called to eternal rest on Thursday, January 10, 2019.

George was born to the late George and Louise Baker on January 19, 1952. George was educated in St. Mary’s County at White Marsh Elementary and Banneker High School. He served six months in basic training in the United States Marine Corps. He also worked on PAX River Naval Base in food services for several years.

George was a devoted loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend to many. He was and will be remembered for his affectionate smile, trash-talking and dancing – he was the best two-stepper dancer in our family. He was also known for repairing TV’s and radios for friends and family. He was meticulous about his clothes when going to special functions in the family. We will miss his saying “Ya’ll can’t tell me nothing, I am an ex-Marine.”

George is preceded in death by his parents, George French Baker Sr. and Anna Louis Baker (Bush); his grandparents, James Tempery Baker, Andrew Bush, Berdina Fenwick and Elenor Baker; his sister, Ethel E. Baker; his brother, Reggie Reeves; and his nephew, Shaun X. Thomas.

George leaves to cherish his wonderful memories to his brothers, Joseph I. Baker, Francis D. Baker, Sr. (Georgia), Sylvester A. Baker (Monica), and George Russell Reeves (Althea); his sisters, Tida H. Foster, Shirley A. Bush, Anna M. Davis (Ronnie), Angela D. Thomas (Marshall), Tonya P. Baker, Sharon R. Ball (James), Patricia Tyler (DeSales), and Bernice B. Courtney; his aunts, Pauline Baker, Clarise Young, Margaret Moore, and Pella Smith; his uncles, David Baker, Tommy Bush, Johnny Bush, Clarence Bush, and George Bush; and his special friends, Joe Boy Herbert, and Charles Henry Armstrong. He is also survived by 12 nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, one great great great niece, and lots of cousins.

Friends received on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland.

“George was full of life.”

Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.”