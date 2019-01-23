St. Leonard House Fire Caused by Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials

On Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at approximately 2:05 p.m., firefighters from Prince Frederick and surrounding companies responded to 6015 Bandit Al Lane in Saint Leonard, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story Cape Cod residence with fire showing from the back deck. The fire had spread to the interior of the first and second floor, the walls and attic.

As the fire was being knocked down by volunteers, a cat managed to escape. Fire crews inside located a dog and brought the animal out to safety.

The owner is identified as Daniel Short, and occupants as John Combs and Lindsey Taylor.

The estimated loss is valued at $75,000.

25 firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 15 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and was the result of improperly discarded smoking materials on the porch in the rear of the dwelling.

The family has been displaced as a result of the fire and is being assisted by family and friends. There were no injures as a result of the fire; however, it is believed that a cat perished as a result of the fire.