Lexington Park Man Arrested After Found with Loaded Stolen Handgun and Drugs in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were in the 45500 block of Coronado Drive in Great Mills, actively searching for a burglary suspect who had stolen two firearms from a residence.

Corporal Brandon Foor observed a vehicle with a passenger that resembled the individual being sought. Cpl. Foor made contact with the passenger later determined to be Davian Marquess Curtis, 20 of Lexington Park.

Curtis was found to have a loaded .40 Cal. handgun in his jacket pocket, and a large quantity of marijuana was discovered on Curtis’ person.

Also recovered from Curtis’ jacket was a digital scale and $624 in cash.

A check of the handgun’s serial number revealed it to have been reported stolen in North Carolina.

Ultimately, Curtis was deemed not to be the suspect initially sought.

Curtis was arrested and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession W/Intent to Distribute CDS: Possession- Paraphernalia CDS: Possession- Marijuana 10 Gram+ Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell Handgun in Vehicle Loaded Handgun in Vehicle



Possession of Firearm/Minor-Under 21

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Curtis is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

