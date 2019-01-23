Lexington Park Man Arrested for Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct

On Saturday, January 19, 2019, Cpl. Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21300 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance.

Upon arrival Stone saw Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 18, of Lexington Park, was on top of the brother, actively assaulting him.

Deputies removed Birdine from the victim, at which time Birdine attempted to flee. Birdine was advised he was under arrest; he continued to resist and try to run.

Once Birdine was placed into handcuffs, he attempted to once again flee from deputies.

Birdine began causing a further disturbance by yelling, and causing a crowd to gather.

Birdine was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

