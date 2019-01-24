VIDEO: Corvette Crashing into Truck on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown Results in Fire

On Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at approximately 10:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and St. Andrews Church Road in Leonardtown for the report of a vehicle fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles with on on fire.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET that a truck heading south on Point Lookout Road was stopped in the left turn lane at the Route 4/St. Andrews Church Road intersection when it was struck by a Corvette heading south on Point Lookout Road. The truck caught fire a few seconds after the collision and was fully engulfed in flames in under a minute.

Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles on their own and were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the accident.



