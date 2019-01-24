VIDEO: Police Recover Stolen Hand Gun After Arresting Lexington Park Man on Multiple Charges

On January 23, 2019 at approximately 9:20 p.m., Trooper First Class B. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive, Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

A witness provided a suspect description and direction of travel.

Upon TFC B. Ditoto’s arrival to the area, she observed a subject matching the description. The subject was ordered to show his hands but he refused and then fled into a nearby residence.

The residence was surrounded by law enforcement officers and orders were given to the occupants to exit. The suspect, later identified as Derrick Xavier Green Jr., 20, of Lexington Park, eventually complied and exited the residence. Green was placed under arrest.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and a search of the residence revealed two handguns and other evidence related to the crime. One of the recovered guns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Green was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing, where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Fail to obey Lawful Order, Resisting Arrest , Theft and Possession of a regulated firearm.

In addition to Leonardtown Barrack personnel, personnel from the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division and the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.



