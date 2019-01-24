VIDEO: Police Recover Stolen Hand Gun After Arresting Lexington Park Man on Multiple Charges

On January 23, 2019 at approximately 9:20 p.m., Trooper First Class B. Ditoto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive, Lexington Park, for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.
A witness provided a suspect description and direction of travel.
Upon TFC B. Ditoto’s arrival to the area, she observed a subject matching the description. The subject was ordered to show his hands but he refused and then fled into a nearby residence.
The residence was surrounded by law enforcement officers and orders were given to the occupants to exit. The suspect, later identified as Derrick Xavier Green Jr., 20, of Lexington Park, eventually complied and exited the residence. Green was placed under arrest.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and a search of the residence revealed two handguns and other evidence related to the crime. One of the recovered guns had been reported stolen through the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office in 2016.
Green was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for processing, where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Fail to obey Lawful Order, Resisting Arrest , Theft and Possession of a regulated firearm.
In addition to Leonardtown Barrack personnel, personnel from the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit, Criminal Enforcement Division and the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.
He definitely looks guilty…..
Damn fine work by this Trooper in handling a very risky situation – without injury or loss of life.
This 20 yr old punk was either a thief himself – or knows one – and obviously too young and immature to responsibly possess a firearm. So he just lost that privilege.
A win/win situation in using her backup to help contain the incident, getting the animal in a cage, recovering a stolen weapon, and providing some peace to citizens who were stressed by the thug behavior.
I like it – and we need more of it.
Support the Police when they do great things. God knows we all complain about them anytime they do something we disagree with.
That’s my boi!
Fake story. He’s 20 and MD law requires you to be 21 to have a handgun.
Tackle box gun i bet. This little punk isn’t nothing without a gun. That’s how alot of these wannabe thugs are. They’re weak punks so ,they need guns. Great Mills and a good portion of Lexington park need 3-4X the cops on patrol. It’s a shame. What don’t people like Shawn realize guns are already here, that’s done and that’s a fact, and these punk criminals will get them and have them regardless. Than you have these braindbead liberals like Shawn that are to dumb to realize that banning guns is only gonna affect us good people. The fact is guns are here and everywhere so criminals will always have them and acquire them regardless. Good thing there will always be us good guys with plenty of them. Sl