Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division Arrest Lexington Park Man on Multiple Drug Charges

January 24, 2019
Charles Kevin Niles, 46 of Lexington Park

In April of 2018, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division began an investigation into Charles Kevin Niles,’ 46 of Lexington Park, involvement in the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for Niles’ person and vehicle.

On January 23, 2019, members of the Narcotics Division observed Niles operating his vehicle in a parking lot of a business located in California, Maryland.

The search and seizure warrant was executed with the assistance of patrol deputies on Niles and the vehicle he was operating.

The search warrant yielded suspected cocaine, (having an approximate street value of $13,800), suspected marijuana, suspected Oxycodone pills, THC Vape, a scale, various unidentified pills, and U.S. currency. Niles was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 GM+
  • CDS: Possession-W/I to Distribute CDS
  • CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Niles is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

Additional charges are pending further review with States Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

