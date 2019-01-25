UPDATE: County Police Investigating Officer Charles County Found Dead in Car in Prince George’s County

UPDATE: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Issued the Following Press Release:

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of Corporal Patrick “P.J.” Mann, a school resource officer assigned to St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

Cpl. Mann was found deceased inside his personal vehicle last night after it ran off the roadway in the area of Route 210 in Accokeek in Prince George’s County.

His death is being investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Cpl. Mann began his career with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. He worked in patrol and then in 2008 was transferred to the School Resource Unit. He previously worked at Matthew Henson Middle School and J.C. Parks Elementary School before being assigned to St. Charles High School where he has served since it opened in 2014. In addition, he covered Mary B. Neal Elementary School. “P.J. was a great school resource officer who was dedicated to the safety and well-being of students. He was beloved by everyone who knew him. He was invested in the success of students and was a part of the Distinguished Dozen program in which he dedicated his time to mentoring a select group of students on academics, manners, life-skills and so much more.

We are in the process of gathering more details, but for now I simply ask that you keep P.J., his family, his school resource family, students and staff with Charles County Public Schools, and his brothers and sisters at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Berry.

1/25/2019: Prince George’s County police are investigating an incident on Indian Head Highway on Friday, January 25, 2019, that left a police officer dead in his cruiser.

Police responded around 12 a.m. and found an officer suffering from injuries inside his police cruiser on Beech Lane, in the area of Indian Head Highway.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of his death, and said, it is not the result of a car crash or a homicide.

There is no word yet on what agency the officer belonged to. The Prince George’s County police said they were from another jurisdiction.

The southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

