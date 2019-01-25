Teenager Charged in Connection With Shooting Inside of Landover Home

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a teenager with shooting his friend inside of a Landover home Wednesday morning. The suspect is 16-year-old Edwin Munoz Hernandez of the 6700 block of Dorman Street in Landover.
On January 23rd, at approximately 10:00 am, officers were called to the 6700 block of Dorman Street for a shooting. They discovered a 15-year-old male victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. He remains in critical condition. His injuries are life-threatening. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The preliminary investigation reveals the victim and Munoz Hernandez were drinking alcohol inside of the home. The suspect admits to playing with two guns which have been recovered. While handling the guns, the suspect admits to pointing one of them at the victim and pulling the trigger.
The suspect is charged as an adult with first degree assault, use of a handgun in a crime of violence and related handgun charges. He is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.
16, covered with tattoos, drinking alcohol at 10am, and playing with guns. They need to eradicate this virus before it infects anyone else. A life sentence should do the trick. Maybe his parents should be charged too. They obviously didn’t do him any favors in raising him. If nothing else they need to charge whoever gave them alcohol and access to guns.
