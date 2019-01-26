UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead in Car After Apparent Suicide

January 25, 2019
UPDATE: The Prince George’s County Police Detectives are investigating the death of a man found inside of his car near Indian Head Highway just before midnight Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a single vehicle that had run off Route 210 and had come to rest in the 17000 block of Beech Lane in Accokeek.

An autopsy later that day determined that the driver, Patrick Mann, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just prior to the crash. Mann was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were struck.

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation, and have no further information at this time.

1/25/2019: Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of Corporal Patrick “P.J.” Mann, a school resource officer assigned to St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

Cpl. Mann was found deceased inside his personal vehicle last night after it ran off the roadway in the area of Route 210 in Accokeek in Prince George’s County.

His death is being investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Cpl. Mann began his career with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in 2005. He worked in patrol and then in 2008 was transferred to the School Resource Unit. He previously worked at Matthew Henson Middle School and J.C. Parks Elementary School before being assigned to St. Charles High School where he has served since it opened in 2014. In addition, he covered Mary B. Neal Elementary School.  “P.J. was a great school resource officer who was dedicated to the safety and well-being of students. He was beloved by everyone who knew him. He was invested in the success of students and was a part of the Distinguished Dozen program in which he dedicated his time to mentoring a select group of students on academics, manners, life-skills and so much more.

We are in the process of gathering more details, but for now I simply ask that you keep P.J., his family, his school resource family, students and staff with Charles County Public Schools, and his brothers and sisters at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Berry.

12 Responses to UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead in Car After Apparent Suicide

  1. Zoey Sipos on January 25, 2019 at 11:49 am

    I have not seen Mann since we graduated from the Police Academy years ago. But even as a young officer, he was filled with pride, dedication and honor. He always had encouraging words and was dedicated to helping if others. He was a good person who made a difference in the lives of so many young people. Rest In Peace, P.J.

  2. TooSoon on January 25, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    RIP

  3. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    My condolences to his family and friends.I have two sons that attend St.Charles high school.. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him..

  4. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Rest Easy

  5. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    R.i.p

  6. Carrie on January 25, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    I knew officer Mann when I went to Matthew Henson and I always talk to officer Mann he was the only one who knows that I have been bullied in the school and he assured me not to pay attention to them.

  7. anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    My sincere condolences to the family of Officer Mann. May you somehow find peace and comfort in knowing he is with The Lord. I am so sorry for your loss.

  8. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    He will be truly missed.

  9. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Wow….a UMES Alumni, gone too soon!

  10. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I’m at a loss for words! We will miss you! Gone too soon!

  11. Kee on January 25, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    My childhood friend smh I’m lost for words

  12. Anonymous on January 25, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    He will be truly missed my oldest son new him kids got along really good with him good man! Prayers for his family

