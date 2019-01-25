Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills

On Friday, January 25, 2019 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road, Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find 3 vehicles in the roadway with no entrapment, in front of the Dyson Building Center on Point Lookout Road.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least 3 patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office remained on scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.