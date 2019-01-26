Tanker Truck Overturns in Hollywood

On Friday, January 25, 2019 at approximately 8:30 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to 45201 Clarkes Landing Road, in Hollywood, for the Hazardous Materials Emergency.

Crews arrived on scene to find a commercial oil truck overturned in the roadway leaking fluids, with the operator out of the vehicle.

SMECO was requested to the scene due to a power-line pole being snapped in half. Burch Oil responded to the scene to off-load the overturned trucks tanks.

Crews evaluated 1 patient from the truck who was transported to an area hospital for a check up.

